Leaked Tesla documents reveal a major issue with one of the company’s most talked-about vehicles: ‘I am astounded’

The Cybertruck has been long anticipated by Tesla fans. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s first pickup truck, a unique-looking vehicle (to put it lightly), was first announced in 2019 with an expected release date of 2021. But since then, it has been plagued by numerous delays.

To date, it is believed that more than 1.5 million people have placed preorders for the Cybertruck, which Tesla recently said was expected to go into production late in 2023. However, according to leaked documents acquired by the German newspaper Handelsblatt, they may have to continue waiting.

Those leaked documents, provided by a whistleblower, were examined by Wired. They showed that the prototype version of the Cybertruck, tested in January 2022, had extensive problems with braking, among other things.

The prototype experienced “excessive pedal travel and inconsistent stop” and “excessive pitch during friction braking,” as well as problems with braking during turning and power braking instability.

Other problems included sealing the vehicle to keep out noise and weather, which has apparently proved challenging. According to the leaked documents, “there are a number of areas that we do not have a clear path to sealing.”

Suspension has also reportedly been an issue, as the documents said that the prototype Cybertruck had a “significant gap to targets” in that area.

Several experts that Wired spoke to seemed shocked at the scope of problems the prototype was facing at such a late stage.

One expert who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid backlash from Tesla superfans told Wired, “My first reaction is I am astounded. These are classic mechanical automotive engineering challenges that you have in pretty much any vehicle. I’m blown away that they would be struggling so much with the basics.”

The Cybertruck still does not have an official price tag or release date. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk recently told The Verge, “One thing I am confident of saying is that it’s an incredible product. It’s a Hall of Famer.”

