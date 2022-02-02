Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement

LORNE COOK and DASHA LITVINOVA
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine, according to a leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper on Wednesday.

The daily El Pais published two documents purported to be written replies from the United States and NATO last week to Russia’s proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe. U.S. officials could not be immediately contacted to confirm that one document is authentic.

In reference to the second document, NATO said that it never comments on “alleged leaks.” But the text closely reflects statements made to the media last by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation military organization’s position on Russia’s demands.

The U.S. document, marked as a confidential “non-paper,” said that the United States would be willing to discuss in consultation with its NATO partners “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absences of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland.”

That would happen on condition that Russia “offers reciprocal transparency measures on two ground-launched missiles bases of our choosing in Russia.”

Aegis is a system for defending against short or intermediate-range missiles. But Russia has claimed in the past that the U.S. could attack with Tomahawk intermediate-range missiles from Aegis Ashore sites. The U.S. document said Washington would have to consult with NATO allies on the potential offer, particularly with Romania and Poland.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the leaked documents, saying only that “we didn’t release anything.” In comments to the state RIA Novosti news agency, Russia’s Foreign Ministry also refused to confirm or deny that the documents published by El Pais were authentic.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months, after President Vladimir Putin deployed more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine’s borders, including in neighboring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes. Putin says he does not intend to order an invasion.

The U.S. underlined after its written proposals in the leaked document that “progress can only be achieved on these issues in an environment of de-escalation with respect to Russia’s threatening actions towards Ukraine.”

___

Litvinova reported from Moscow. Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and NATO Refuse to Budge on Ukraine in Leaked Letter to Russia

    GettyWestern officials have again refused to acquiesce to Moscow’s demands that Ukraine be kept out of NATO, demanding instead that the Kremlin end its “unjustified” build-up of troops at the border—and doubling down on a demand that they get troops out of Georgia and Moldova while they’re at it.That’s according to a leaked letter published Wednesday by the Spanish newspaper El Pais that purports to show the latest response to Russia’s security demands by U.S. and NATO officials.The document, wh

  • UK's embattled Johnson seeks reset with major economic plan

    The British government set out plans Wednesday for a huge shift in power and wealth to left-behind regions of the country, a long-standing promise to the voters who helped put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in office. The government fleshed out that promise Wednesday with details of plans to invest in public transport, education, digital connectivity and R&D in poorer regions, mostly in central and northern England, by 2030. It also said more regions will get elected mayors with substantial powers, and derelict industrial sites will be targeted for major regeneration projects.

  • U.S. willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia - documents

    Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington's and NATO's written replies to Russian security demands. El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents. "The United States is willing to discuss conditions-based reciprocal transparency measures and reciprocal commitments by both the United States and Russia to refrain from deploying offensive ground-launched missile systems and permanent forces with a combat mission in the territory of Ukraine," the U.S. document said, according to a copy on the El Pais website.

  • Ukraine crisis latest: US offers Russia chance to inspect for Tomahawk missiles in Eastern Europe

    Boris Johnson to speak with Vladimir Putin today 'We must hold firm against Russia’s threats' - Jeremy Hunt Boris Johnson warns Russia of swift sanctions Why China and North Korea are watching US closely 'The last thing Ukraine needs is Boris Johnson distracted'

  • Olympics-Curling kicks off, but Putin-Xi the main event as politics envelop Beijing

    Mixed doubles curling opened competition in the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. Curling teams from Sweden and Britain clashed inside Beijing's "closed loop", where the world's athletes will compete until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs. But the political showdown between Putin and the West over Ukraine remained the main Olympic act ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, which the Russian president was expected to attend in a show of unity with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

  • Russia delivers written response to US over Ukraine-related proposal

    Russia has delivered a written response to the U.S.'s proposal for deescalating tensions at the Ukrainian border."We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill on Monday."It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response. We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue...

  • North Korea missile tests: Photos from space released

    The unusual pictures were allegedly taken from its most powerful missile launch in five years.

  • Boeing launches 777X freighter with giant order from Qatar Airways

    The deal is "the largest dollar value commitment for freighter aircraft in the company’s history," said the commerce secretary in remarks at the White House signing.

  • AFL-CIO strongly backs U.S. House bill on China competition, chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest U.S. labor organization said Monday it strongly supported a U.S. House of Representatives bill designed to improve competition with China, boost U.S. semiconductor production and reform key trade provisions. The AFL-CIO trade federation representing 12.5 million workers said in a letter to lawmakers the bill's $52 billion for chips is critical to "addressing the current chip shortage that continues to adversely impact production in the automotive sector and elsewhere." On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee is set to consider more than 500 proposed amendments to the bill including one from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush that would bar semiconductor firms receiving government subsidies from paying dividends or repurchasing company stock.

  • These seven principles could help DoD acquisition in the face of the China threat

    The existing acquisition processes may not be best positioned to respond to the threat.

  • U.S. weighs more troops to eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert

    The Pentagon said on Monday it is in active discussions with Eastern European allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Any decisions on new troop movements would be separate from the some 8,500 forces in the United States who were put on alert last week to potentially bolster a NATO rapid response force, the Pentagon said, adding context to President Joe Biden's comments on Friday about potential near-term deployments to Eastern Europe.

  • Iraq was top target of China's Belt & Road in 2021- study

    In total, China's engagement through investments and contractual cooperation across the 144 Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) countries was $59.5 billion, in line with the $60.5 billion in 2020, according to the report by the Green Finance & Development Center at Shanghai's Fudan University. However, in Arab and Middle Eastern countries, investment last year rose by about 360% and construction engagement by 116% compared to 2020, the study said.

  • Here's what the cast of 'Pam & Tommy' looks like in real life

    Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on Hulu's new limited series about the former couple's famous sex tape.

  • Capri Holding Powers Through Supply Chain Troubles with $322 M Profit

    The parent company to Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo managed to do more with much less inventory.

  • Putin moves closer to war

    Each new move Russian President Vladimir Putin makes has left U.S. officials more fearful he's preparing for a very real war.Why it matters: A month of diplomatic talks has achieved nothing. Russia's alarming military buildup keeps growing. And in his first public comments about the spiraling tensions in over a month, Putin on Tuesday accused the West of goading Russia into a conflict over Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • How long can the Microsoft and Sony gaming truce last?

    Gamers want to play Call of Duty on all platforms but the Epic Games vs. Apple fight proves that the Microsoft and Sony gaming truce won't last in the metaverse.

  • Ukraine is going all in on becoming the world’s premier crypto superpower. Now the Russia crisis is scaring investors

    Ukraine was hoping to be the main DeFi hub of the world, but will rising border tensions stop its ambitious crypto plans from coming true?

  • Rams' Jalen Ramsey has great reaction to giving up Tom Brady's last TD pass

    Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will always be part of NFL history for giving up Tom Brady's final passing touchdown.

  • Holocaust survivor to Westfield students: Pass on my story to help prevent genocide

    Eva Safier Wiener shared her story of survival to Westfield students to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

  • Macomb County man wins $4M on Michigan Lottery instant ticket

    A Macomb County man recently won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery $150 Million Cash Explosion instant ticket.