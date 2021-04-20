Leaked Ukraine defense memo reveals scope of Russia's aggression

Jonathan Swan
·3 min read

Russia has been holding last-minute military exercises near commercial shipping lanes in the Black Sea that threaten to strangle Ukraine's economy, according to an internal document from Ukraine's ministry of defense reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: With the eyes of the world on the massive buildup of troops in eastern Ukraine, the leaked memo shows Russian forces escalating their presence on all sides of the Ukrainian border.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Zoom in: On Friday, Russia announced it intends to block foreign ships in parts of the Black Sea for military exercises through October, an escalation that a State Department spokesman condemned as an example of Moscow's "ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine."

  • Just days earlier, the Pentagon had called off plans to send two U.S. warships to the Black Sea, according to Reuters. An explanation was not provided.

  • The leaked Ukrainian document assesses that the total area of Russian military exercises takes up 27% of the Black Sea, a proportion that has been steadily creeping up in a sign of efforts to establish de facto control over international waters.

  • The Russians are also leveraging civilian infrastructure for military purposes, according to Ukraine. The document says that Russia has installed radars on natural gas platforms that it seized from Ukraine after the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Between the lines: Radar systems on civilian infrastructure could allow the Russian military to establish awareness and a presence in areas where it shouldn't be.

  • Just this month, Russian state media accused Poland of "provocative" activities near the controversial and nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

  • A U.S. official who tracks these developments closely said "the weaponization of energy infrastructure in the Black Sea should be a warning sign of what's to come" if Nord Stream 2, which would bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas directly to Europe, comes to fruition in the Baltic.

  • While Biden has said he opposes Nord Stream 2, he is unlikely to sanction European allies like Germany to stop its last stretch of construction.

The big picture: Much of the concern over Russia's aggression in recent weeks has been directed not at its activities in the Black Sea, but at its border with eastern Ukraine, where the European Union's top diplomat claims more than 150,000 troops have now amassed.

  • The leaked document shows that Russian forces are escalating their presence on all sides of the Ukrainian border with units that boast a vast array of capabilities, including many that suggest more sinister intentions than a simple show of force.

  • The document suggests that Russia's actions could be designed to distract from domestic problems ahead of legislative elections in September, or to counter NATO exercises and bully Ukraine into reversing its "positive political developments."

  • But it also finds a "high probability" that Russia may be seeking to provoke Ukrainian forces in order to create a pretext for a military incursion, as it did in Georgia in 2008.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • U.S. ambassador refuses to leave Russia despite Kremlin warning

    The United States ambassador to Russia is refusing to leave the country after the Kremlin "advised" him to return home following new Biden administration sanctions, two sources briefed on the situation tell Axios.Why it matters: John Sullivan, a respected diplomat who President Biden has, so far, retained from the Trump era, is at the center of one of the most important early tests of Biden's resolve.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia's foreign ministry announced Friday it would expel 10 American diplomats and bar current officials, such as Attorney General Merrick Garland, from visiting Russia.But the Russians didn't expel Sullivan. Instead, the Kremlin summoned him to meet with a top foreign policy official, Yuri Ushakov, who recommended he go back to Washington for consultations with Biden officials.Sullivan's view, according to people familiar with his thinking, is that if Putin wants him to leave, he'll have to force him.A State Department spokesperson declined to comment.The big picture: Last week, in response to Russian cyber-espionage and interference into U.S. elections, Biden unveiled a series of sanctions targeting the Russian economy.Biden spoke with President Putin last Tuesday, telling him that sanctions were coming while also exploring the possibility of a summit between the two later this year.In announcing the sanctions, Biden called them "proportionate," and was careful to note he did not want to kick off a cycle of escalation with Putin.National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Monday with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, discussed a possible presidential summit and "agreed to continue to stay in touch," according to a White House statement.Flashback: Last month, Biden agreed Putin was a "killer." The Russian — accused of poisoning some of his enemies — responded by wishing the new president "good health."Putin also recalled Russia's U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, to Moscow for consultations.The diplomatic signal was meant to underscore the Kremlin's unhappiness with the Biden administration.Between the lines: In response to the new sanctions, Russia didn't expel Sullivan — or make him a "persona non grata," "PNG" in diplomatic parlance."If the Kremlin wants to PNG him, that would be a very escalatory move," said Mike McFaul, who served as ambassador to Russia under President Obama. ”The last ambassador to be PNG'd from Moscow was George Kennan, by Stalin in 1952.""I applaud Ambassador Sullivan for continuing his job," he said.The intrigue: Russia is amassing thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine.U.S. officials have been working behind the scenes with allies to warn Russia of the costs of seizing additional territory but have made clear they're not going to intervene militarily to deter Russia in a non-NATO nation.The bottom line: Biden wants stability and predictability to define his relationships with Putin and Russia, while his administration focuses on China.By ignoring the Kremlin's suggestion to recall Sullivan, the administration isn't taking the bait to escalate, while making it clear that Biden gets to decide who his ambassador is, not Putin.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EU warns "spark" could set off escalation at Ukraine borders

    The European Union's foreign policy chief said Monday that in the face of the big military buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders, it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation. In a glum assessment of relations with Moscow, Josep Borrell also said that the condition of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety. Despite the developments, Borrell said after a virtual meeting of the EU foreign ministers that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be imposed on Russia.

  • NASA releases HD video of Mars 'helicopter' flight

    NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the U.S. space agency said."I don't think I can ever stop watching it over and over again," Aung said of the video, noting scheduled upcoming flights will push Ingenuity to its limit, by going faster, farther and against the wind.

  • 'Midnight hour of need': St. Vincent pleads for global help

    The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a heartfelt plea Monday to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people, saying the island nation is “in its midnight hour of need.” La Soufrière, the volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, unleashed its first big eruption of ash and hot gas April 9, a day after the government ordered people to evacuate homes nearby. The U.N.'s resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said last week that the island was facing “a humanitarian crisis that is growing and may continue for weeks and months.”

  • Elderly Korean couple attacked in park in California by same man who harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai, police say

    Michael Vivona, 25, punched a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, knocking them to the ground n Orange, California.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle named national chair of Eric Greitens' Senate campaign

    Former Trump adviser and media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was named national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday.Driving the news: Greitens resigned from his post as governor in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual misconduct. An ethics panel cleared Greitens of wrongdoing in 2020, and he's since framed himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He's running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has announced that he will retire in 2022. Former President Trump won Missouri in the 2020 election by 15.4%.What he's saying: "I am honored to have Kimberly’s support. Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump," Greitens wrote in a press release."With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our national chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian."Go deeper: Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens runs for Senate after never-ending campaignMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Journalist alleges police asked 'do you speak English?' during her arrest

    Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrested Carolyn Sung, who is Asian-American, on April 13 as she covered protests against the police killing of Daunte Wright.

  • NHL On NBCSN: What do the Flyers need to contend again?

    The Philadelphia Flyers need two major things if they are going to contend again.

  • Pope calls on Russia and Ukraine to seek reconciliation

    Pope Francis on Sunday voiced apprehension over a recent Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and called for efforts to ease tensions in the 7-year conflict in eastern Ukraine pitting Ukrainian forces against Russia-backed rebels. Ukrainian authorities say cease-fire violations have become more frequent in recent weeks, with nearly 30 troops killed this year. "I observe with great apprehension the increase of military activities,” Francis said in remarks to the public gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

  • Draymond Green with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/19/2021

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors arrived at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • Fight booking wire (April 19-25): UFC 261 loses Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz

    Use our fight booking wire throughout the week to keep tabs on all the latest matchups in the UFC, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship and more.

  • Elon Musk: Data recovered 'so far' shows Autopilot not enabled in Houston crash

    Tesla 'technoking' Elon Musk said that so far, data logs show a Model S that hit a tree in Texas this weekend did not have Autopilot enabled.

  • As protests continue over police killings, lawmakers try to add to the list of crimes protesters could face

    Lawmakers say they're cracking down on violence, not protests. Critics say the bills would criminalize activities protected by the First Amendment.

  • Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Tia Reacts to Adorable Surprise From ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa

    Dwayne Johnson made his daughter’s birthday wish come true with an adorable surprise from ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa.

  • Maxine Waters: Jim Jordan was mistreating Dr. Fauci, panel

    “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth," she told the Ohio Republican during the hearing last week.

  • If Bitcoin Starts Closing Below the 50-Day SMA It May Mean Deeper Pullback Ahead

    "The loss of bullish momentum is only short term in nature," one chart analyst said.

  • Kevin Durant Ranks Top 5 Players He’s Ever Played With

    Kevin Durant was asked to rank the five best players he's ever played with. All the usual suspects made the list, with one glaring omission initially.