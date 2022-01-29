Leaked video shows border agents confronting CBP chief over Biden's policy

The Hill

The Open Society Foundations, a group founded by George Soros, is pushing back on a recent documentary by Tucker Carlson taking aim at Soros and his relationship with his homeland of Hungary, The Washington Post reports.Carlson's "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization," which was created for the Fox Nation streaming service, pits Soros against Hungarian right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán.Carlson says that Soros, a liberal billionaire...