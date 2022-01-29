Leaked video shows border agents confronting CBP chief over Biden's policy
Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reports from La Joya, Texas, where tensions are rising between Border Patrol agents and the Biden administration
The federal stimulus program that sent a payment of up to $1,400 per person in 2021 finally wrapped up this week, as the IRS announced that all third-round payments had been distributed to eligible...
The Open Society Foundations, a group founded by George Soros, is pushing back on a recent documentary by Tucker Carlson taking aim at Soros and his relationship with his homeland of Hungary, The Washington Post reports.Carlson's "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization," which was created for the Fox Nation streaming service, pits Soros against Hungarian right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán.Carlson says that Soros, a liberal billionaire...
A congressional candidate also recently accused the National Butterfly Center's staff of being “OK with children being trafficked and raped.”
"Thank god for Joe Biden," one caller said, adding that they felt Greene was "an embarrassment to the state of Georgia" — "well, we all have our opinions," one of the show's hosts said
Pence called the Capitol riot — where Trump supporters were calling to "hang Mike Pence" — "difficult," but insisted he and Trump "parted amicably."
The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.
Bette Midler bit back at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday, a day after he held up his dog’s rear end and said she could kiss its "hiney" following his State of the State speech.
West African leaders suspend the country from the regional bloc and call for the ousted leader to be freed.
Donald Trump criticized the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline amid fears about Russia invading Ukraine.
On this week’s show, Playbook author Ryan Lizza talks to former U.S. ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker and Russian Ukrainian journalist Uliana Pavlova about the state of affairs in the Ukrainian crisis.
Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday Berlin's reluctance to supply Kyiv with weapons encourages Russian aggression, and suggested Moscow may hope to revive the German Democratic Republic in eastern Germany. Unlike some of its NATO allies, Germany is not providing Kyiv with arms during its standoff with Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine.
Billionaire Republican donor Ken Langone made the maximum allowable donation to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) PAC weeks after Manchin announced that he would oppose President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.Langone and his wife, Elaine Langone, each made $5,000 contributions to Manchin's Country Roads leadership PAC on Dec. 31, reaching the benchmark for the most an individual is allowed to...
Former Florida Republican David Jolly slammed the “pandemic of lunacy that is infecting” the GOP.
Thomas Massie tweeted that the 16th and 17th amendments were "egregious mistakes."
"I think you've gotta be an Alabama fan," Walker snapped when asked his views about the law.
The students and artists of Kharkiv are embracing their history and sticking it to the Russian president
The late Bob Dole, a former U.S. Senate majority leader and Republican presidential nominee also celebrated as a World War II hero, will be buried with military honors Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery. The foundation named for his widow, former Cabinet secretary and North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, announced plans for a private service at the historic Washington-area cemetery. Dole, a native of Russell in western Kansas, died Dec. 5 at the age of 98.
The reason for such pessimism is the growing division in this country, We seem to be divided into two competing realities without mood for consensus.
Liz Truss has dismissed claims that she was responsible for a “staggering waste” of taxpayers’ cash after it emerged that she chartered a private jet to Australia at an estimated cost of £500,000.
Andy Slavitt, former senior advisor to the Biden administration’s COVID response team, joins John Heilemann, co-founder and executive editor of The Recount, on a special COVID-focused episode of the Hell & High Water podcast. In this segment, Slavitt discusses former president Donald Trump’s deliberate choice to deceive the country about the severity of the oncoming pandemic. He then explains how that created a chain reaction that ultimately led to a catastrophically mismanaged response by the T