Leaker says a mysterious new Samsung phone will be even more exciting than the Galaxy Fold and Note 10

After teasing that smartphone design will see some sort of breakthrough in the second half of the year, and after telling us the Galaxy Note 10 will not be a Galaxy S10 lookalike, the world’s top Samsung insider is back with a new cryptic message. He says the most “creative” new Samsung smartphone that will launch in the second half of 2019 won’t be the Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Note 10, though he stopped there and didn’t explain what it all means.

“Believe me, the most creative Samsung smartphone in the second half of 2019 is not Fold or Note 10, you just have to wait, don’t ask me more,” Ice Universe said on Twitter.

Believe me, the most creative Samsung smartphone in the second half of 2019 is not Fold or Note10, you just have to wait, don't ask me more. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 21, 2019





Previously, the leaker included Samsung and Huawei in the list of smartphone vendors that should release new designs in the second half of the year. At the time, we thought the Galaxy Note 10 would be one of them. Later, he made it clear that the Note 10 is supposed to embody the “stable and mature” side of Samsung’s mobile tech, while the Galaxy A line will deliver “radical innovation.”

That’s not exactly a secret, as Samsung adopted this strategy last year. The company decided to launch new smartphone features on mid-range phones rather than flagships, as had been the case before. That’s why triple and quadruple-lens cameras and the Infinity-O display debuted on mid-range devices before making it to the Galaxy S10. The Note 10 is also expected to have multi-lens cameras and a hole-punch display.

As for the Galaxy Fold, that’s the least likely phone to surprise us in the second half of the year, and that’s if Samsung even manages to relaunch it at some point. The phone’s design was “killed” the minute Huawei unveiled the Mate X foldable phone in late February. And Samsung’s early issues with the handset certainly didn’t help make it any more attractive.

So what smartphone could Ice be teasing? A report said a few days ago that Google is developing a button-less Pixel 4. Is Samsung making a button-less phone of its own? One other expected design for the coming years is an all-screen smartphone with a selfie camera placed under the screen. Will we see the first such device from Samsung this year in the form of a future Galaxy A model?

We really have no idea. But whatever this “creative” Samsung phone ends up being, it won’t be part of the upcoming Note 10 series.

