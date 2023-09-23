Leaking roof and unprotected food: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for August

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

In August, the Journal Star examined routine inspections for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars/taverns in Peoria County. From these categories, over 100 routine inspections were completed.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

Terminology used by the health department

Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine August inspections

Caterpillar Edwards Demonstration 5801 N. Smith Road, Edwards Crumbl Cookies Peoria 4509 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria Domino's Pizza #2810 425 N. Western Ave., West Peoria Famous City Bistro Commissary 4918 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria Getaway 321 N. Western Ave., West Peoria Swanees Soft Baked Pretzels Mobile The Chef and the Baker 106 E. McClure Ave., Peoria The Coffee Coop 401 SW Water St. Suite 108 B, Peoria Tony's on Wheels Mobile Union Church of Brimfield 105 W Clay St., Brimfield

Establishments that received warning comments during routine August inspections

KFC #D148018 at 5601 S. Washington St., Bartonville, received one priortity foundation and 12 core violations. These included:

Hand washing sinks blocked at drive through and chicken prep area.

The health department discovered the "roof is leaking in the chicken prep area of the establishment."

Plumbing at a handsink was found to be in need of repair.

The health department found the "Area around the outdoor waste (grease dumpster) receptacles is soiled, creating a nuisance and pest attractant."

Panaderia Ortiz Bakery at 1404 NE Monroe St., Peoria, received three priority, five priority foundation and seven core violations. These included:

The blade of a can opener was found to be "soiled with dust, dirt, food residue and other debris."

The health department observed "Food on display on racks in the front not protected. Food on display shall be protected from contamination."

A display cooler was embargoed after being measured at a temperature over 41 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the health department, "inadequately held food was discarded."

The health department found sanitizer which "measured at 0ppm." The chlorine concentration should be between 50 ppm and 200 ppm.

