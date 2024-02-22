Leaky roofs double after storms pass through California
Roofers are hard at work trying to fix all of the leaky roofs in Southern California. Jasmine Viel reports.
The Amazon-backed company reported that it lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and said that it expects to build 57,000 electric vehicles in 2024, the same number it built last year.
A woman uploaded 52 videos outlining her marriage to a "pathological liar." How did she capture the attention span of millions of TikTok viewers? And why did some of them decide to get involved?
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that struggling consumers are using BNPL for everyday purchases, which could add to their debt.
Nvidia reported better-than-anticipated earnings for Q4 and Q1 forward guidance on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, hackers targeted federated social networks like Mastodon to carry out ongoing spam attacks that were organized on Discord, and conducted using Discord applications. “The attacks were coordinated through Discord, and the software was distributed through Discord,” said Emelia Smith, a software engineer who regularly works on trust and safety issues in the fediverse, a network of decentralized social platforms built on the ActivityPub protocol.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
Student loan interest rates can fluctuate over time, so it's important to understand how they work and how to ensure yours is low.
At least, that’s what Glen Meyerowitz thinks. An engineer by training, Meyerowitz leans heavily on that concept at Clairity Technology, the direct air capture startup he founded in 2022. Most other carbon capture companies try to squeeze nearly all the juice from the lemon, saturating their sorbent materials with enough CO2 that the end result is an almost entirely pure stream of the gas.
Clumio, a data backup and recovery provider for companies using the public cloud, has raised $75 million in a Series D round of funding. The problems that Clumio and others like it, such as Veeam and Rubrik, are trying to solve are manifold. While public cloud spending is showing little sign of weaning, businesses also face growing threats related to ransomware, with extortion gangs enjoying a bumper 2023 by most estimations.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
For value investors, buying auto stocks has brought more pain than profit. But there are pockets of opportunity in the sector, to say the least.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.
Nielsen today released its January report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming, which revealed that YouTube is once again the overall top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of viewing on television screens. Netflix, meanwhile, saw 7.9% of TV usage. The new data points to YouTube’s dominance in the TV streaming arena and marks 12 consecutive months of the platform being in the top spot.
Two Google engineers claim to have modded the PlayStation Portal so it can run a PSP emulator natively. The pair says that no hardware modifications were required to get PPSSPP working on the device.