Leander High School teacher accused of improper relationship with student

A Leander High School special education teacher has been charged with an improper relationship with a student, officials said.

Michael Winters was arrested on Saturday and released from the Williamson County Jail on Sunday, according to a county jail website. He was released after posting bail set at $15,000. The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The Leander school district received information last semester regarding potential inappropriate contact between a student and a teacher, according to a letter that Leander High Principal Chris Simpson sent to parents on Sunday.

"As soon as the district received this information, Michael Winters, an LHS Special Education teacher, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation conducted by the Leander Police Department and Child Protective Services," the letter said.

"We have been notified that Mr. Winters has been arrested for improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony," the letter said. "He has been on administrative leave throughout the investigations and remains on administrative leave at this time. Out of respect for privacy concerns and the ongoing legal process, we regret that we cannot disclose further details now."

The district has administrative and counseling staff available to provide support and assistance to students, the letter said.

"At Leander High and within Leander ISD, we take every misconduct allegation seriously and respond accordingly," according to the letter sent to parents. It said that anyone can report any incidents of inappropriate or unethical behavior within the schools by using the Anonymous Alerts program .

"We expect nothing less than the highest standards of conduct and accountability," the letter said.

