Leander man gets 2-year sentence for online threat to kill Georgia election officials

Chad Stark, right, follows his attorney Horatio Aldredge, left, out of the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Austin after a hearing on Jan. 21, 2022. Stark on Wednesday received a two-year sentence for threatening to kill Georgia election officials, officials said.

A Leander man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison for posting a message online threatening several Georgia public officials following the 2020 election, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. A grand jury had indicted Chad Stark on a charge of making an interstate threatening communication.

Stark, 55, posted a message on Jan. 5, 2021, on Craigslist that was called "Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent - $10,000," officials said.

The message on Craigslist, according to the release, said "it’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese (Official A). Then we work our way down to (Official B) the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people."

The message also said, according to officials, "One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors. ... We need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet behind her ears."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland responded to Stark's conviction by saying "threats of violence against those who administer our elections are dangerous for people’s personal safety, and they are dangerous for our democracy. This sentence should serve as warning — illegal threats against the public servants who make our democracy work will be met with the full force of the Justice Department," Garland said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan also commented after Stark's conviction.

“Christopher Stark threatened the lives of multiple election workers in an attempt to prevent them from doing their job," said Wray. "Today’s sentencing demonstrates the FBI’s resolute commitment to securing American elections from any attempts to undermine their integrity.”

Buchanan said Stark threatened Georgia statewide elected officials and a volunteer county election worker.

"The conviction and sentencing of this defendant should send a clear message: the intimidation of those sworn to oversee and facilitate free and fair elections in this country is a serious offense that carries significant criminal penalties,” said Buchanan.

The Stark case is part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force announced in June 2021.

