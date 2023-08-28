Leander police looking for witnesses to crash that killed 2, injured 4 others

Leander police are investigating a crash that killed two adults and sent two adults and two children to the hospital.

Leander police are searching for witnesses to a crash that killed two people and sent four others to the hospital on Saturday.

The names of the people who died have not yet been released, pending notification of relatives, according to a police news release.

The crash happened at Hero Way and the 183-A tollway frontage road about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. The collision was between a silver SUV and a tan SUV pulling a trailer. Police said that when officers arrived, they found the silver SUV's driver and front seat passenger dead.

The driver of the tan SUV had left the scene on foot, police said. A man and a woman were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center. Police did not say which vehicles the people were riding in when they were injured.

Police are asking witnesses to call (512) 528-2875 or email cgonzalez@leandertx.gov.

