Leander student dies of suspected fentanyl poisoning, sheriff says

The Williamson County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Leander school district student due to suspected fentanyl poisoning.

The student's death was announced in a news release on Friday. Sheriff Mike Gleason said on Monday that he did not yet have any details about the student's death, including what day the student died.

The Leander school district did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Counterfeit opioid pills are often laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl, officials have said.

"The heartbreaking loss was a suspected result of fentanyl poisoning and further sheds light on the presence of dangerous substances within our communities and schools," the release said. "In the face of this tragedy, we are compelled to rally together as a community to take decisive action in educating our students about the inherent dangers and working collaboratively to ensure their safety."

The Williamson County Overdose Task Force, which includes Texas Against Fentanyl, Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Rise Recovery Services is engaged in community-wide efforts to combat the spread of dangerous illicit substances, the release said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is sometimes prescribed legally for pain management, but it can be fatal when used illegally because even small amounts can kill a person.

Illegal opioid pills are often laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl, officials have said. Another Leander teenager, Tucker Roe, 19, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021 after buying what he thought was a Percocet pill on Instagram, according to his mother, Stefanie Turner. Turner was responsible for getting a bill passed during the first legislative session this year requiring fentanyl education in Texas public schools. She also started the Texas Against Fentanyl nonprofit to help provide education about the dangers of fentanyl.

"It's really disappointing to learn that a student has died," said Turner on Monday. "It's our objective to prevent this from happening."

At least six students in the Hays County school district have died from fentanyl-related overdoses at home since July 2022.

