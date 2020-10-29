Leanza Cornett: Former Miss America, 49, dies from brain injury after fall

Former Miss America and Jacksonville native, Leanza Cornett, has died following a brain injury.
The 49-year-old, who won the 1993 Miss America contest, died on Wednesday, having been taken to hospital in Jacksonville on 12 October with head injuries sustained in a fall, Action News Ajax reported.
Her family, who confirmed the death, had previously told the news outlet that she required surgery to manage bleeding to her brain.
A Facebook page providing updates on Cornettâs condition also said on Wednesday that she had died. Â
Sue Roberts, who administered the Leanza Cornettâs Circle of Love page, wrote âLeanza passed this afternoon.â
âShe was so loved,â Ms Roberts added. âI donât feel like writing a lot right now; my heart is broken.â
In a statement to Ajax News on Wednesday, the Miss America Organisation expressed its sympathies, and said Cornett had been âbright and beautifulâ.
âLeanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you,â read the statement.
âWe are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss.â
The organisation said there was no more information at present and that âwe ask that you please respect her family during this difficult time.â
It added: âHold on tight to those you love today. Time is certainly precious.â
Ms Roberts, who posted updates on Facebook, had previously said Cornett âsustained a serious head injury that required emergency surgeryâ and was in intensive care.
Cornett, who was crowned Miss Florida in 1992, had also made an appearance as Ariel at Disneyâs Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in 1991.
