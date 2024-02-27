Leap day 2024: An extra day means extra deals. How to cash in on Feb. 29

Leap day only comes once every four years, and so do these deals.

Some rare deals are coming up this week at select food joints, hotels and stores to celebrate leap day on Thursday, Feb. 29. And there are even more deals for those with birthdays on Thursday.

Krispy Kreme: A dozen doughnuts for $2.29

This deal will be hot and ready on Thursday. Customers can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Feb. 29 in honor of leap day.

Additionally, customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, Krispy Kreme said.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years.”

Chipotle: Extra day, extra guac

Here's your chance to get free guacamole for a year from Chipotle. You just have to find the code.

Chipotle's leap day celebration starts with an "Extra Day, Extra Codes" promotion for 2024. On Monday, the company started a challenge where customers have to uncover 29 hidden keywords in the content and caption on Chipotle's Instagram account. The challenge runs through Feb. 29.

Up to 29 winners of the challenge will win free guacamole for the year.

While not everyone can win free guac, but you can get it for a day. Chipotle Rewards members can use code EXTRA24 at checkout on the Chipotle app or online will receive free guac.

Free Cinnabon at Wendy's

On Thursday only, customers can get a free Cinnabon pull-apart until 10:30 a.m. local time at local Wendy's while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. One per vehicle in the drive-thru or dining room transaction.

Hooter's: Drink and appetizer specials

Hooter's will offer $2.29 Corona Extra beer or $2.29 select appetizers like cheese sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, lots-a-tots, cheese and pretzels or buffalo shrimp off the Hooter's loyalty member app.

Great Wolf Lodge: Stay for $29 per person

Great Wolf Lodge will offer a $29 per person deal on Feb. 29 only. The offer can only be purchased on Thursday and is valid for stays between Feb. 29 through June 13. Reservations have to be for a Family Suite, Sunday – Thursday (no weekends). Rooms usually start around $229 a night, but prices vary by location and number of guests.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Leap day 2024: Extra deals from Krispy Kreme to Great Wolf Lodge