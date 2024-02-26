Leap Day birthday: Celebrate with $4 Build-A-Bear offer

**Related Video Above: Baby born on Leap Day shares birthday with dad

(WJW) — Build-A-Bear Workshop wants to help celebrate the most rare of birthdays — those born on Leap Day.

This Feb. 29, anyone who gets to celebrate their real birthday every four years is invited to purchase an adorable Birthday Treat Bear for $4 in store.

Leap Day: What would happen without it, and 4 more things to know

“We understand the rarity of being born on Leap Day, and we wanted to extend a special gesture for those who celebrate on their special day once every four years,” company president and CEO Sharon Price John said in a statement. “The Birthday Treat Bear brings such joy to our guests year-round and this offer is our way of adding an extra layer of excitement and heart to the occasion for those born on Feb. 29.”

Local brewery offering Leap Day weddings for all

The bear normally retails for $14, and is only available while supplies last. Find out more about Northeast Ohio locations right here.

Your odds of being born on Feb. 29 are 1 in 1,461, according to the History Channel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.