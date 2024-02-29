Leap Day couples tie the knot on Feb. 29

Feb. 29—It started as a joke, the idea that Deni Jo Long and Jonathan Boop would get married on Leap Day this year.

It didn't take much convincing for the Lewisburg couple, who indeed will get married Thursday — Feb. 29 — at 5 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Selinsgrove, to set the date. They met on Feb. 24, 2021, and got engaged on May 27, 2022.

"We always joked about it," said Deni Jo Long. "He would say that if we have it on Feb. 29, he only has to remember the date once every four years. He's a big hunter, so he said not during hunting season, otherwise he wouldn't be there. When we looked at the calendar, we thought, 'A Thursday wedding isn't bad. We can pull it off.' It's not traditional like a weekend in summer."

The nuptials will be a small affair with parents, grandparents and siblings. It's Long's second wedding, Boop's first.

"Having it on that date, when we tell people, it's not normally on the calendar," said Long. "It's pretty cool."

The couple will leave on Friday for a honeymoon where they will stop at as many national parks as they can between here and Kentucky. Their first stop is Hell, Mich.; other stops include the Great Smoky Mountain in Tennessee and Mammoth Cave in Kentucky.

This is the third anniversary for Janice and Chris Collins, of Mount Pleasant Mills. They were together for two years before they got married on Feb. 29, 2012.

"It started out as a joke and became real," said Janice Collins. "He thought he would only have to buy a gift every four years. I said two gifts. It's easy to remember. It's just a fun day. It's different, we're very different."

Janice said she is a farm girl who grew up in the country and Chris is a city boy.

They recently celebrated with a cruise to the Bahamas in early February. They do celebrate each year with dinners and weekend trips, she said.

David and Brooke Aurand, of Hershey, will celebrate their first anniversary this year. They got married on Feb. 29, 2020. Both are graduates of Selinsgrove Area High School where they first started dating in 2012.

"When we first started dating, we wanted to find a date that felt special," said Brooke Aurand. "We kept going back on dates. I didn't want to be random Saturday. We wanted it to be special. We said why not go for it? It will be fun and we can take a trip every four years. And we'll never forget it. We were excited to do something a little different."

They decided to take a big trip every four years. They recently returned from Walt Disney World in Florida.

"We usually celebrate on the 28th," said Brooke Aurand. "We say we're celebrating a day early."

The Aurands have big plans for the future. They hope to take an overseas trip on their second anniversary in 2028 with their 18-month-old son Luke.

"We would like to take him on the next big celebration," she said. "We want to make it a larger family trip."

They married at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Selinsgrove with "a ton of people." Their catchphrase that day was "Leap into love."