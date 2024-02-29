Leap day deals available at Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, Chipotle and more

Every four years, on Feb. 29, shoppers get an extra day on the calendar, and retailers seize the opportunity with special leap day sales.

Feb. 29, a date that only graces our calendars in leap years, has become synonymous with special deals and discounts as businesses look to make the most of this extra day.

Here are some of the best leap day offers on food:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is making the day sweeter by offering a free original glazed doughnut to those born on Feb. 29. Proof of identification is required, the company announced on Monday.

Furthermore, the company is offering a dozen doughnuts for all customers for just $2.29 with a purchase of any regular priced dozen.

Wendy's

Wendy's happens to celebrate its four-year breakfast anniversary on leap day with a free Cinnabon-Pull-Apart during breakfast hours, while supplies last.

"Wendy's is treating fans to a FREE Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours* at their local Wendy's restaurant location. And the deals don't stop there, with Wendy's and DashPass by DoorDash offering additional Cinnabon Pull-Apart deals through March 10 for DashPass members," the food chain said in a statement.

Leap day It comes once in four years. Here's how NJ leap day babies will mark their 2024 birthdays

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering Rewards members a free side of guac on Thursday for orders placed online or via the app.

Burger King

On Feb. 29, Burger King's Royal Perks rewards program members can earn four times the points, known as Crowns, on up to three online or in-app orders.

Milk Bar

Leap day babies can get a free full sized birthday cake on Feb. 29, the bakery said in an Instagram post. Head to any Milk Bar store and show your government ID with your birthday on it.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Rewards Members can get a Crunch wrap for $2.29 on Feb. 29 when ordering through the app.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' Rewards members can get a $2 medium hot or iced coffee through the Dunkin' app and earn 4x points on all app orders on Feb. 29.

Converse

The shoe brand is celebrating the holiday with 50% off select styles with promo code LEAPDAY, available today only.

DSW

The Designer Shoe Warehouse is offering 25% off on shoes, handbags, accessories and more today!

Disney Store

The Disney Store is doing its magic by offering $50 off on orders of $175 and up, for leap day only.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Leap day deals available at Krispy Kreme, Wendy's and more