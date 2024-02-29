It's Leap Day! Here's what businesses are celebrating with special deals

It's Feb. 29 for the first time in four years which means Happy Leap Day! Whether you're celebrating a birthday or just looking for fun ways to observe the day, here are businesses that are offering special deals for Leap Day.

Build-A-Bear

On Feb. 29, anyone celebrating a Leap Day birthday is invited to participating Build-A-Bear Workshops to build a Birthday Treat Bear for only $4.

The price is representative of Leap Year babies "who are stuffing four years' worth of festivities into one BEARy special day," the company said in their press-release.

Build-A-Bear recommends checking your local store for availability.

Chipotle

Chipotle told USA TODAY it is offering Rewards members a free side of guac on Thursday for orders placed online or via the app.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' rewards members can get a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for $2 when they order through the Dunkin’ app. Plus, rewards members will receive 4x points on all app purchases made on Leap Day.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge, the family getaway with nearby locations in Ohio and Illinois is offering a “Leap Year At The Lodge” sale with rates starting at $29 per person.

Stay dates range from 02/29/2024 to 06/13/2024 with the discount varying by date. The offer applies to standard suite styles and varies for the themed and premium suites.

Use the code LEAP on Feb. 29 only to book a room starting at $29 per person.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced Monday it is offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday, Feb. 29 in honor of Leap Day.

Additionally, customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, Krispy Kreme said.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company told USA TODAY it is offering Noodles Rewards Members 29% off on orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Customers can sign up for the Noodles Rewards program by visiting Noodles.com/rewards or downloading the Noodles Rewards app

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's, the take-and-bake pizza chain, is offering 29% off when you spend $20 using the code LEAP24. Valid for online orders on Leap Day.

Staples

Staples is giving away 29,000 passport photos nationwide on Thursday in honor of the extra day, the company told USA TODAY.

Additionally, it is offering 29x the points on select travel and office essentials through the new Staples Easy Rewards program. The program offers 1 point per $1 spent on qualifying purchases and excuse access to special savings events and member-only offers every day, among other benefits, according to the company.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell rewards customers can get a Crunchwrap for a discounted price of $2.29, limit one per customer. Only valid for digital orders.

Wendy's

On leap day, Feb. 29, customers can get a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart at their local Wendy's restaurant during breakfast hours, while supplies last. Wendy's said customers can get one per vehicle in the drive thru or one per dining room transaction.

The item, a new collaboration with Cinnabon, is now available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

