MONROE — A Leap Day Job Fair/Family Fun Night will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center, 120 Eastchester St.

The job fair is for people age 16 and older. Children can attend Family Fun Night.

"Kids can go downstairs for the Family Fun Night portion of the event, where there will be games and pizza," said Nicki Eyler, marketing and outreach specialist for Monroe County Opportunity Center. "Adults can go into the gym to check out all of the vendors."

A Leap Day Job Fair/Family Fun Night will take place Feb. 29 at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center.

Vendors will include Michigan State Police, Monroe County Community College, AFL/CIO buildiing trades, Jones for Men, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe City Police, The Learning Bank, Orchard East Community Health Hub, Opportunity Center Summer Youth Employment, Monroe County Ambulance and Meijer.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

"Attendees can visit each vendor for hiring information, learn how to interview, learn how to dress for an interview, create resumes and cover letters and so much more," Eyler said. "We will also have haircuts available for free."

For more information, contact Ricki at 734-241-4313, ext. 244 or visit monroecountyop.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Leap Day Job Fair/Fun Night Feb. 29 in Monroe