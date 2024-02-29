Leap day means discounts on gas, doughnuts, fast food and other goodies in the High Desert

Several High Desert businesses will celebrate leap day by offering discounts and freebies on things like gas, doughnuts and fast food.

At select Circle Ks, customers will get 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

The price at the pump during the “Fuel Day Pop-up” will show the discounted price during the special day, which includes 50% off car washes all day long.

“We’re on a mission to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and 2024 gives us another day to do just that,” said George Wilkins, Circle K West Coast vice president of operations. “We appreciate each and every one of our customers and take great pride in bringing them opportunities like these to enjoy great savings on the go.”

High Desert residents can find the nearest participating Circle K locations by visiting the store locator at CircleK.com.

Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain's leap day programs. Be sure to contact your nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday.

Additionally, customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required.

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering its rewards members a free side of "guac,” or guacamole on leap day for orders placed online or via the app.

Wendy's

Breakfast customers at Wendy’s can get a free Cinnabon pull-apart while supplies last on leap day. Customers can get one order per vehicle in the drive-thru or one per dining room transaction.

Staples

Staples is giving away 29,000 passport photos nationwide on Thursday in honor of leap day.

Additionally, it is offering 29 times the points on select travel and office essentials through the new Staples Easy Rewards program.

Starbucks

Some Starbucks Rewards accounts are showing an offer for a buy-one-get-one-free handcrafted drink on leap day. Not everyone will get these offers, but those who do have until March 3 to redeem the coupon in the app.

Why Leap Year?

Leap Day exists every four years to ensure that our calendars align with Earth’s orbit, which in turn ensures our calendar aligns with our seasons.

It takes Earth about 365.2422 days to orbit the sun, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The exact orbit time is 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes, and 56 seconds.

Four years worth of that time we’ve tacked off roughly equals a full day, and therefore, leap day gets added to the calendar.

Why Feb. 29?

Choosing February for the leap year and the addition of an extra day dates back to the reforms made to the Roman calendar by Julius Caesar, who was inspired by the Egyptian solar calendar, according to History.com.

The Roman calendar, at that time, was based on a lunar system and had a year of 355 days, which was shorter than the solar year. This discrepancy caused the calendar to drift out of sync with the seasons over time.

To address this issue, Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar, a solar calendar, which included a leap year system.

When the Julian calendar was later refined into the Gregorian calendar in 1582, the tradition of adding a leap day to February persisted.

Babies born on leap day

"Leapers," those born on Feb. 29, automatically get membership into an exclusive club called the "Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies."

The group boasts a membership numbering more than 11,000 people to connect leapers across the globe.

Skipping a leap year

Occasionally, we skip what is supposed to be a leap year for the same reason we have them in the first place.

Adding a leap day once every four years eventually results in our calendar becoming 44 minutes too long, which can also knock our seasons and calendar off whack.

As a result, we do skip leap years, though we do so at intervals much larger than four years.

Years divisible by 100 but not 400 are skipped, meaning we skipped leap years in 1700, 1800, and 1900 but not 2000. The next leap year we'll skip is quite a ways away, in 2100.

