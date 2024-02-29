Leap year day siblings celebrate shared birthday

Feb. 29—NAPLES, Florida — David Anderson can never forget his sister Aloise's birthday. She was born on leap year day, Feb. 29, 1928. He was born on the same day, 12 years later.

The two grew up across the road from the South Range Post Office in the town of Parkland, second house from the left.

The house is gone, but there are still about 20 Norway pines standing on the edge of the property that David planted in 1954 when he was in 4-H. They had four additional siblings whose birthdays occurred every year instead of every four years.

Their shared birthday made the pages of the Telegram twice — in 1944, which was David's first birthday and Aloise's fourth, and in 1984 when they turned 14 and 11, respectively. By then Aloise was married to Herman "Bud" Olson of Superior and had children (and grandchildren) of her own.

Growing up, birthdays weren't a big deal.

"We were so poor ... we were lucky to have cake (for) eight of us," Anderson said, sitting beside his sister in Naples, Florida.

"I remember one year — when it was a real birthday — I got a silk undershirt and that was my gift," Olson said.

When it wasn't a leap year, they would celebrate on Feb. 28.

"It doesn't have to be your birthday either. Being, you know, from a big family, you always have fun," Olson said.

She said they lived a simple life growing up and did a lot of things outdoors. They also enjoy sharing a birthday.

"We don't mind that, and in our later years we get to go where our kids are and we can wine and dine and they take care of us," said Olson, who has four children, six grandsons and five great-grandchildren.

Anderson, who lives in St. Paul, has four children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Birthdays have gotten bigger over the years. The two recalled a huge family get-together two years ago in Siesta Key, Florida, with roughly 40 participants.

"That was my 82nd and your 94th," Anderson said.

"It wasn't my real birthday," Olson said.

"It was one of those fake ones," her brother agreed.

Separate paths

Olson went to Milwaukee after graduating from East High School, but returned to Superior after a year and worked as a bookkeeper for a cigar company. After getting married, she worked for Dr. Everson, a Superior dentist, for 22 years.

"And then I retired after working five years for the dentist that bought him out. And now I've just retired and I travel where my kids send me," said Olson, who has lived in Superior and Solon Springs.

She now lives at Villa Rita in Superior and spends winters in Florida.

After attending Washington School and graduating from East High School, Anderson joined the Marine Corps Reserve. Instead of re-enlisting, he went to vocational school for architectural drawing. His resume includes 40 years with Ceco Concrete Construction in Minneapolis.

"And we're currently in the fourth generation working for that company. My great-grandson works there, too. So we have our own golf team at the annual golf outing — just the family, four generations," Anderson said.

Something in the water

"I always like to tell everybody that my mother was the beginning of planned parenthood. I mean, who else could schedule something 12 years apart? On a day that only happens every four years. I mean the odds are pretty not that good," Anderson said.

None of their children or grandchildren were born on Feb. 29. But Olson has a "twin cousin," Donald King, who was born the same day she was.

Their aunt lived in Detroit at the time, but had come back to Douglas County to have the baby.

"And they ended up in the same room but neither one of them knew the other one was there on Feb. 29, 1928," Anderson said.

Party time

Olson and Anderson will celebrate their real birthday together this week in Naples, where Olson's daughter Bobbie Ramsey lives.

"I'm only 24," said Olson, which translates into 96 years.

"And I'm 21. I finally can drink," said Anderson, who is 84.

Dinner around the pool is planned, as well as a surprise from their sister, Karen George.

"Their youngest sister who lives in Hawaii put out a challenge to the family and friends that my mom would get 96 cards and my uncle David 84 cards for their birthdays," Ramsey said. "She's coming from Hawaii for their 100th, my mom's 100th and my uncle David's 88th birthday. It's so funny. At their age, they're planning the next party."

They're very close.

"I know when it's leap year they always try to be together," Ramsey said.