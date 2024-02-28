Leap for joy: 29-cent discount on gallons of gas at Columbus UDFs on leap day

Cars crowd the gas pumps at the United Dairy Farmer on Hudson Ave. as gas prices continue to fall March 21, 2020.[Eric Albrecht/Dispatch]

It only comes once every four years, so why not use this leap day to fill up your car with some cheaper gas?

That's because on Feb. 29, 2024 (also known as leap day), gas at United Dairy Farmers locations in Columbus will be discounting gas 29 cents a gallon, according to the company.

The promotion will take place at Columbus locations only from 3-7 p.m. for the general public. UDF registered card holders can receive their 29 cents off discount from 3-11 p.m. on Feb. 29

Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is a gas station chain with a unique twist. It has an ice cream parlor and sells its own dairy products in addition to the regular items you typically find at a gas station/convenience store.

There are nine United Dairy Farmers locations in Columbus, and the nearest to you can be found on the UDF website.

