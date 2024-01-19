Leaping to raise money for Scranton Officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fundraisers all over northeast Pennsylvania continue for Officer Gilmartin. On Thursday, the trampoline park, Skyzone in Pittston, joined in on the effort.

20% of all proceeds made between 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be donated to the Scranton Police.

The General Manager of the park says that not only have people been coming in to contribute, but they are eager to make donations in any way that they can.

“They’ve been coming in, they’ve been calling on the phone, offering support, asking if they could use the GoFundMe to donate some money too, which is already being hosted by the Scranton Police. We just wanted to make sure he knows he’s not by himself and the community’s pushing for him,” said Skyzone Pittston General Manager Ed Kearns

Thursday night’s fundraiser was just one of dozens that have been put on since Officer Gilmartin was shot.

