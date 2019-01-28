Lear (LEA) Surpasses Earnings Estimates in Q4, Stock Rallies

Shares of Lear Corporation LEA gained approximately 6.6% in a day’s trading, following its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. During the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 compared with $4.38 recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96. At the end of fourth-quarter 2018, adjusted net income was $261.3 million compared with $300.4 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



During the reported quarter, revenues decreased 8% year over year to $4.94 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $4.98 billion. The slump is due to 5% fall in global vehicle production, which consists of 15% decline in China, owing to tough economic conditions.



Moreover, the company’s core operating earnings slumped $8 million year over year to $389 million in the reported quarter. In fourth-quarter 2017, the figure was $441 million.

Lear Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lear Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Lear Corporation Quote

2018 Results



In 2018, Lear reported adjusted net income of $1.21 billion or $18.22 per share, up from $1.18 billion or $17 per share in the previous year.



Revenues for the year went up 3% year over year to $21.1 billion.



Segment Performances



In the reported quarter, net sales at the Seating segment were $3.7 billion compared with $4.1 billion in fourth-quarter 2017. The adjusted margin was 8% compared with 8.1% in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales at the E-Systems segment was $1.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, adjusted margin was 11.3% compared with 14.3% in fourth-quarter 2017.



Financials



Lear had $1.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2018, almost in line with the figure recorded on Dec 31, 2017. The company had long-term debt of $12.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2018, compared with $9 billion as of Dec 31, 2017.



At the end of fourth-quarter 2018, Lear’s net operating cash inflow was $758 million in comparison with $598 million on Dec 31, 2017. During the period, its capital expenditure was $184 million, marking an increase from $164 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The company’s free cash flow was $574 million, marking an increase from $435 million recorded in the same quarter of 2017.



Capital Deployment



During the reported quarter, Lear repurchased 1.6 million shares for $215 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the company had remaining share repurchase authorization of $800 million.



2019 Outlook



Lear currently expects net sales of $20.9-$21.7 billion and adjusted net income of $1.08-$1.17 billion. Further, it projects capital spending of roughly $700 million compared with the last year’s capital expenditure of $677 million.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Lear currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader auto sector are Dana Incorporated DAN, AB Volvo VLVLY and Genuine Parts Company GPC, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Dana has an expected long-term growth rate of 2.9%. Share price of the company has increased 30.5% in the past month.



Volvo has an expected long-term growth rate of 15%. Over the past month, shares of the company have gained 5.9%.



Genuine Parts has an expected long-term growth rate of 5%. Shares of the company have gained 0.8% in the past month.



Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



Who wouldn't? Our annual Top 10s have beaten the market with amazing regularity. In 2018, while the market dropped -5.2%, the portfolio scored well into double-digits overall with individual stocks rising as high as +61.5%. And from 2012-2017, while the market boomed +126.3, Zacks' Top 10s reached an even more sensational +181.9%.



See Latest Stocks Today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Lear Corporation (LEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research