Lear Postpones Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it will postpone its Investor Day, previously scheduled for June 9th in Southfield, Michigan, due to ongoing health and safety considerations and travel restrictions surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Company will announce a new date for the event as soon as practicable.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

