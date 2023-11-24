Learn about 16 sites in Lawrence and Orange counties you should visit

Places to visit that are free, fun, interesting and may be less well known to most people in Orange and Lawrence counties is the subject of the November park program. Janet Eger, Indiana Department of Natural Resources district forester, and Teena Ligman, retired forester, will present a program featuring 16 sites, many of which many people may not be familiar with. Eger and Ligman will have pictures and describe what you might see and learn at each site. The program will be at the Otis Park Bath House at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Different sites may appeal to different people; some are historical, some are unique cemeteries, some are karst and cave sites, some are beautiful natural areas. We’ve got something for everyone. You may want to bring a notebook to make a note about which of these sites you might want to visit later. They’re close by and make for a fun day outdoors.

Please RSVP for the program by Nov. 27 so we know how many people to expect by calling 812-275-5692 or emailing gdorsett@bedford.in.us.

The Orangeville Rise of the Lost River, a registered natural landmark in Orange County, just might be one of the areas discussed at the November Bedford parks program.

