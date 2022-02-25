Learn about the 4 local businesses who won this year's Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

WT Enterprise and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation awards four companies, Think Metal, Fat Mama Feeds, 11 Marketing + Design, and Vvntus with the 25th Amarillo Enterprize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

Four local businesses were awarded a total of $399,000 from the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

Established in 1996, the EnterPrize Challenge is a WT Enterprise Center program funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation that provides local businesses a chance to develop a plan to secure potential capital for investment. Companies to qualify must bring in 51% of their revenue from outside of the region. More than 100 businesses have received grants of up to $100,000 since the program's inception.

Thirteen businesses submitted proposals to be screened and prepared through group coaching workshops that helped them develop investor fact sheets. Of those 13, eight were chosen to offer business plans, with six finalists accepted to personally present their business plans to a team of five judges.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kevin Carter spoke about choosing these four businesses for the awards.

“These businesses are set for success; their business plans were very well done,” Carter said. “We believe the products they are selling will be a tremendous boost to our economy.”

Three businesses were awarded $100,000 for their submitted economic plans.

11 Marketing + Design, owned by Walter Stellman, was awarded $100,000 for its Amarillo-based marketing agency. The company established in 2017 has grown from a purely digital agency specializing in web design and marketing to a full-service agency that, while considering themselves experts in internet marketing, also deals with all forms of advertising available. Helping businesses of any size get found on Google business is its specialty.

“This award will help fast-track our business because there are not a lot of people doing what our business does,” Stellman said.

Brian and Ashlee Gwin, owners of Fat Mama Feeds in Amarillo since 2019, were also awarded the total grant amount of $100,000. Fat Mama Feeds buys, processes, distributes and delivers soybeans and deer corn to dealers, hunters, and big game ranches throughout the region. According to the owners, their product is currently the only 100% soybean feed on the market. The grant is to help them expand their proprietary business to bring more jobs and investment into the region.

“We have some really big plans that are going to make the Amarillo Panhandle region a hub for wildlife supplemental feeds,” Ashlee Gwin said.

The owners feel that they will grow their business and staff to take on a more significant share of the market with this influx of funds.

“We are finally going be building the facilities to be able to compete with major manufacturers of wildlife feed. It means growing, scaling and bringing jobs to Amarillo as a real company,” added Brian Gwin.

Seth Bernard, the owner of Think Metal, a metal fabrication company in Canyon, was awarded $100,000 for its computer numerical controlled (CNC) fabrication process to create custom metal designs sold worldwide. The company specializes in metal art and signage primarily sold via e-commerce. Think Metal opened in 2015. More than 90% of its product is sold outside of the Amarillo region. Spearheading the company’s entry into the challenge was Thomas Cunningham, general manager.

“We are still a relatively small company and growing; the funds from the EnterPrize Challenge are going to project us to the next level,” Cunningham said. “With these funds, we are looking to expand to create more jobs and revenue for the Amarillo region.”

Receiving a $99,000 award to expand their company was Vvntus (pronounced ven-tus), owned by Matt Garner and Jason Herrick. The Amarillo-based company, founded in 2021, researches, develops and manufactures food for animal feed and human food, specializing in food additives that specialize in increasing healthy meat and dairy production.

“This recognition is a validation of our hard work," Garner said. “This will allow us the ability to solicit investors to help increase our market and create more jobs.”

Gina Woodward, interim executive director of the WT Enterprise Center, said, “The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge has done so much to contribute to Amarillo’s growth over the last 25 years. Helping to grow local businesses that are bringing in money from outside the area and in turn growing our economy is a win/win for everyone.”

