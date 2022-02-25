Learn about the 4 local businesses who won this year's Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
·4 min read
WT Enterprise and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation awards four companies, Think Metal, Fat Mama Feeds, 11 Marketing + Design, and Vvntus with the 25th Amarillo Enterprize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.
WT Enterprise and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation awards four companies, Think Metal, Fat Mama Feeds, 11 Marketing + Design, and Vvntus with the 25th Amarillo Enterprize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

Four local businesses were awarded a total of $399,000 from the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

Established in 1996, the EnterPrize Challenge is a WT Enterprise Center program funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation that provides local businesses a chance to develop a plan to secure potential capital for investment. Companies to qualify must bring in 51% of their revenue from outside of the region. More than 100 businesses have received grants of up to $100,000 since the program's inception.

Thirteen businesses submitted proposals to be screened and prepared through group coaching workshops that helped them develop investor fact sheets. Of those 13, eight were chosen to offer business plans, with six finalists accepted to personally present their business plans to a team of five judges.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kevin Carter spoke about choosing these four businesses for the awards.

Brian Enevoldsen, left, thanks representatives from Amarillo National Bank, First Bank United, First Bank Southwest, First Capital Bank of Texas and Happy State Bank for sponsoring the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.
Brian Enevoldsen, left, thanks representatives from Amarillo National Bank, First Bank United, First Bank Southwest, First Capital Bank of Texas and Happy State Bank for sponsoring the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

“These businesses are set for success; their business plans were very well done,” Carter said. “We believe the products they are selling will be a tremendous boost to our economy.”

Three businesses were awarded $100,000 for their submitted economic plans.

11 Marketing + Design, owned by Walter Stellman, was awarded $100,000 for its Amarillo-based marketing agency. The company established in 2017 has grown from a purely digital agency specializing in web design and marketing to a full-service agency that, while considering themselves experts in internet marketing, also deals with all forms of advertising available. Helping businesses of any size get found on Google business is its specialty.

Brian Enevoldsen, left, with the WT Enterprise and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award 11 Marketing + Design with $100,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.
Brian Enevoldsen, left, with the WT Enterprise and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award 11 Marketing + Design with $100,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

“This award will help fast-track our business because there are not a lot of people doing what our business does,” Stellman said.

Brian and Ashlee Gwin, owners of Fat Mama Feeds in Amarillo since 2019, were also awarded the total grant amount of $100,000. Fat Mama Feeds buys, processes, distributes and delivers soybeans and deer corn to dealers, hunters, and big game ranches throughout the region. According to the owners, their product is currently the only 100% soybean feed on the market. The grant is to help them expand their proprietary business to bring more jobs and investment into the region.

Brian Enevoldsen, left, with the WT Enterprise and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award Fat Mama Feeds with $100,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.
Brian Enevoldsen, left, with the WT Enterprise and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award Fat Mama Feeds with $100,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

“We have some really big plans that are going to make the Amarillo Panhandle region a hub for wildlife supplemental feeds,” Ashlee Gwin said.

The owners feel that they will grow their business and staff to take on a more significant share of the market with this influx of funds.

“We are finally going be building the facilities to be able to compete with major manufacturers of wildlife feed. It means growing, scaling and bringing jobs to Amarillo as a real company,” added Brian Gwin.

Seth Bernard, the owner of Think Metal, a metal fabrication company in Canyon, was awarded $100,000 for its computer numerical controlled (CNC) fabrication process to create custom metal designs sold worldwide. The company specializes in metal art and signage primarily sold via e-commerce. Think Metal opened in 2015. More than 90% of its product is sold outside of the Amarillo region. Spearheading the company’s entry into the challenge was Thomas Cunningham, general manager.

Brian Enevoldsen, back, with the WT Enterprise and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award Think Metal with $100,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.
Brian Enevoldsen, back, with the WT Enterprise and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award Think Metal with $100,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

“We are still a relatively small company and growing; the funds from the EnterPrize Challenge are going to project us to the next level,” Cunningham said. “With these funds, we are looking to expand to create more jobs and revenue for the Amarillo region.”

Receiving a $99,000 award to expand their company was Vvntus (pronounced ven-tus), owned by Matt Garner and Jason Herrick. The Amarillo-based company, founded in 2021, researches, develops and manufactures food for animal feed and human food, specializing in food additives that specialize in increasing healthy meat and dairy production.

Brian Enevoldsen, left, with the WT Enterprise, and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award Vvntus with $99,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.
Brian Enevoldsen, left, with the WT Enterprise, and Kevin Carter, right, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corp., award Vvntus with $99,000 during the 25th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards Thursday evening at the WT Enterprise Center.

“This recognition is a validation of our hard work," Garner said. “This will allow us the ability to solicit investors to help increase our market and create more jobs.”

Gina Woodward, interim executive director of the WT Enterprise Center, said, “The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge has done so much to contribute to Amarillo’s growth over the last 25 years. Helping to grow local businesses that are bringing in money from outside the area and in turn growing our economy is a win/win for everyone.”

Find more information online at

www.11marketing.net

www.fatmamafeeds.com

www.thinkmetalcnc.com

www.amarilloenterprizechallenge.com

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge rewards grants to four local businesses

Recommended Stories

  • Flood advisory in effect through Sunday evening in Maury County

    This week's rain has caused several flooding incidents, as well as road and school closures, with a flood advisory remaining in effect through Sunday.

  • Bexley's Owynn Lafollette named Columbus area high school athlete of the week

    Dispatch.com readers selected winners for the Columbus area Athlete of the Week for the Feb. 14-20 competition period.

  • New details on Deshaun Watson Case and the Houston Texans

    FOX 26 obtained a deposition taken on Valentine’s week in court. In the document, an NFL marketing manager representing Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson says the Texans created a Non-Disclosure agreement for Watson, which he then gave to some of the 22 women filing a lawsuit against the QB.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • $100 million lawsuit filed by 3 Dallas firefighters severely injured in gas explosion

    “This pattern of unsafe, hazardous practices must stop,” said Brant J. Stogner of Houston, lead attorney for the three injured Dallas firefighters.

  • Emirates warns Airbus over A350 deliveries amid paint row -report

    "We made it absolutely clear in Toulouse now that, if we have the same problem on one of our aircraft, we won’t take them over," Tim Clark told industry publication AirlineRatings. Airbus declined to comment on Clark's remarks. It is locked in a dispute with Qatar Airways over the contractual and safety implications of paint and lightning protection damage on A350 passenger jets.

  • Former Harley-Davidson executive Michelle Kumbier joins Briggs & Stratton

    Michelle Kumbier, a former high-profile executive for Harley-Davidson Inc. who reached a settlement with the motorcycle manufacturer over her departure in 2020, is taking over leadership of a division of Briggs & Stratton LLC.

  • Rivian 'making progress' on production ramp-up, sets market share goal

    Rivian Automotive is "making progress" in the increase of production for electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant and is aiming to take 10% share in the EV market by 2030, Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday. "We're absolutely making progress," he said during a Wolfe Research conference of the push to increase vehicle production. Scaringe said Rivian, whose shares closed up 10.7% at $63.71, idled the plant for the first 10 days of January to make changes on the production lines in a move to boost output.

  • Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by a Shareholder Over Microsoft's Buyout

    An Activision Blizzard shareholder is now suing the developer over its recent sale to...

  • Investors should sell into any rally in the stock market as 76% of the Nasdaq enters bear-market territory, Bank of America says

    "'Inflation shock' means 'rates shock' which means 'growth shock' = negative returns in credit and stocks in 2022," BofA said.

  • IAG CEO Gallego: not seeing same degree of A350 issue as Qatar

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG is not experiencing the same degree of issues as Qatar Airways with surface degradation of paint on the Airbus A350 jets it operates, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Friday. "We don't have the same type of issues that Qatar has, and we are operating A350s, and we have not had problems," Gallego told reporters. Qatar and Airbus have been at loggerheads for months over surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been grounded by Qatar over safety concerns as its airline sues Airbus for $600 million.

  • A Florida restaurant didn't pay wages to servers and forced them to work 'for tips alone', the labor department says

    The DOL said that the restaurant owed 10 workers a combined $118,042 in back wages and liquidated damages.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Here's why the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Ocean City's topless ban lawsuit

    A petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that upheld Ocean City's topless ordinance has been denied.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • AMD announces $8 billion stock buyback program

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inched higher in after-hours trading Thursday after the chip company announced a new $8 billion buyback authorization.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.