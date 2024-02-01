Learn about 5 significant Black History Landmarks in Northwest Louisiana

Northwest Louisiana has been part of several events in Black history. From the Civil War, to Civil Rights; from legendary musicians to educators, the area is full of locations touched by the past.

Take a look at a few whose histories remind us of our past to inform our future.

Antioch Baptist Church

Inside of Antioch Baptist Church.

On April 23, 1866, Antioch Baptist Church was established by 73 newly freed slaves who were emancipated after the American Civil War, according to the church's history. They were granted permission to leave their former masters’ church, First Baptist Church, to create a place for the Black community to worship. It opened under the name First Colored Baptist Church before the name changed to Antioch Baptist Church in 1871.

The Calanthean Temple

One of Robert Trudeau's Shreveport History Tours focuses on our African-American history and includes a stop at the Calanthean Temple.

The construction of Calanthean Temple was groundbreaking for the city of Shreveport and the Black community overall.

On March 7, 1924, founder Cora M. Allen and nine associates — eight women and one man — dedicated the building. Allen, a world-traveling entrepreneur, funded the design and construction of the building and formed the managing sisterhood organization, the Grand Court Order of Calanthe.

The Rooftop Garden was an entertainment destination on nights and weekends with live music from performers, including Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.

“The Calanthean Temple was a place where some of the most prominent African American performers performed on the rooftop of the building," said Vickie Marshall.

Old Galilee Baptist Church

In 2013 members of the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition approached the city about restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church at the corner of Williamson and Snow Streets and turning it into a civil rights museum.

It has historic significance for Shreveport’s Civil Rights movement including two speeches made by Martin Luther King Jr.

"He made the best speech he's ever made right here in this church," said Dr. C.O. Simpkins. "This is the beginning of history of the Civil Rights Movement right here in Shreveport. He helped initiate that."

“We must acknowledge and preserve our history,” then-mayor Adrian Perkins said in 2022.

Little Union Baptist Church

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism unveils the third marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at Little Union Baptist Church in Shreveport.

In 2021 Little Union Baptist Church got the marker for the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail by the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

The church was integral to the civil rights movement.

During the civil rights era, former Rev. Claude Clifford McClain and church members hosted voter registration drives in response to voter suppression and held strategy sessions for peaceful protests to address civil rights issues, such as boycotting downtown stores for unjust hiring practices.

In 1963, harassment and violent acts were carried out by Shreveport police to intimidate the members and stop the church's involvement. This included beating the then-president of the NAACP’s Shreveport chapter, Rev. Harry Blake.

The next day, students of Booker T. Washington High School were teargassed and arrested during a protest march in response to the attack.

Rosenwald School in Plain Dealing

A look at was once a Rosenwald School in Plain Dealing photographed in 2022.

The white rectangle-shaped 3-room building cant be seen driving down LA-2 just west of Plain Dealing, Louisiana, but 77-year-old Eddie Mae Scott knows exactly which red dirt driveway to go down to find it.

The building, while not always at that location, has been a big part of Scott's life, as well as her mother, Margen Bradford, and thousands of other Black residents in Plain Dealing.

It is one of the approximately 388 Rosenwald School buildings constructed in Louisiana between 1912-32, thanks to the efforts of Booker T Washington.

Photo illustration of 5 significant Black History Landmarks in Northwest Louisiana.

