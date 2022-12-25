What You Can Learn From Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Adobe's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Adobe would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 69% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.3% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Adobe is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Adobe maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Adobe, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

