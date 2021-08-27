Learn How Businesses Are Taking Bold Action for the Sustainable Development Goals

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Global Compact Network Canada

August 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Global Compact Network Canada, in collaboration with the United Nations Global Compact, will host the Making Global Goals Local Business – Canada conference virtually on October 5-6, 2021, with the theme of ‘Catalyzing a resilient future in the Decade of Action’.

While progress has been made towards meeting the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), there remains room for further action and improvement. We continue to face ongoing obstacles including entrenched discrimination, widening gender gaps, and inadequate climate action that pose significant challenges and may hinder the success of the final ten years of the 2030 Agenda. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these barriers and revealed fault lines that Canada must grapple with in order to prioritize resiliency and ensure a sustainable and equitable recovery. More than ever, we need collective action, inspiring role models, and increased accountability to move the dial forward and forge a better world for all.

The virtual conference will feature high-level panels with corporate leaders, sustainability experts and industry insiders. Steven Stone, Chief of the UN Environment Programme Geneva Based Resources and Markets Branch, Marie-Claude Landry, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, Kevin Moss, Global Director, Center for Sustainable Business, at the World Resources Institute, Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada, and many other speakers will share their knowledge of how businesses across the world are working to operationalize sustainable practices and responsible business conduct.

Join us here for the opportunity to learn how businesses are taking bold action for the SDGs. If you are interested in sponsoring this virtual conference, please contact Ayman Chowdhury at ayman@globalcompact.ca

ContactGlobal Compact Network CanadaMelvina RamasamyMarketing Coordinator

Story continues

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Compact Network Canada on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/learn-how-businesses-are-taking-bold-action-for-the-sustainable-development-goals-650615741