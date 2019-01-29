What Can We Learn From CEAT Limited’s (NSE:CEATLTD) Investment Returns?

Today we’ll look at CEAT Limited (NSE:CEATLTD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for CEAT:

0.16 = ₹4.6b ÷ (₹55b – ₹21b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, CEAT has an ROCE of 16%.

See our latest analysis for CEAT

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Is CEAT’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, CEAT’s ROCE appears to be around the 17% average of the Auto Components industry. Independently of how CEAT compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

CEAT’s current ROCE of 16% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 28% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

NSEI:CEATLTD Last Perf January 29th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect CEAT’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

CEAT has total liabilities of ₹21b and total assets of ₹55b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. CEAT has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From CEAT’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it’s worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. You might be able to find a better buy than CEAT. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).