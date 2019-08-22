What Can We Learn From Cementir Holding S.p.A.’s (BIT:CEM) Investment Returns?

Today we'll evaluate Cementir Holding S.p.A. (BIT:CEM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cementir Holding:

0.074 = €137m ÷ (€2.2b - €318m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Cementir Holding has an ROCE of 7.4%.

See our latest analysis for Cementir Holding

Is Cementir Holding's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Cementir Holding's ROCE appears to be around the 8.8% average of the Basic Materials industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Cementir Holding's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cementir Holding's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:CEM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Cementir Holding.

Do Cementir Holding's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cementir Holding has total liabilities of €318m and total assets of €2.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Cementir Holding's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Cementir Holding's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.