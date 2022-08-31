What You Can Learn From Cogstate Limited's (ASX:CGS) P/E

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 25.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Cogstate certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Cogstate?

Cogstate's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 42% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 24% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Cogstate is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Cogstate's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Cogstate maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

