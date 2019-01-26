What Can We Learn From Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc’s (EPA:MLCMB) Investment Returns?

Today we’ll look at Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc (EPA:MLCMB) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc:

0.072 = €17m ÷ (€295m – €58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2018.)

Therefore, Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Does Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc’s ROCE appears to be around the 6.4% average of the Hospitality industry. Separate from how Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc’s ROCE appears to be 7.2%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc has total assets of €295m and current liabilities of €58m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc’s ROCE

If Compagnie Du Mont-Blanc continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.