Learn CPR From The Washington Township Police

LONG VALLEY, NJ - An American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR/AED course is coming to Long Valley, offered by the Washington Township Police and Recreation Department.

The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at 1 East Springtown Road. This course will be completed in a socially distanced manner with COVID-19 precautions in mind, officials noted.

This training is provided by the Washington Township Police Department for a nonrefundable fee of $5 per student, which goes towards supplies. Students who wish to obtain an AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED course completion card will need to submit an additional $20 processing fee at the conclusion of the training.

Space is limited, so those interested are being asked to register and pay the fee by April 25. Those with any question on this course, please contact Washington Township Recreation at recreation@wtmorris.net or (908) 876-5941.

This article originally appeared on the Long Valley Patch