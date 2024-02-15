Learn about critical race theory at Lunch with the League of Oak Ridge

A crowd at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church listens to then City Manager Mark Watson give a talk last year.

Critical race theory: What is it and why is there controversy surrounding it?

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to an event Tuesday, Feb. 20, featuring two University of Tennessee-Knoxville researchers whose work involves studies on race.

Michelle Christian is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology. She helped develop sociology’s concentration area in critical race and ethnic studies and co-founded the Critical Race Collective. Her research and teaching focus is centered on understanding how racism reproduces in the United States and globally, and how we can implement anti-racist praxis, a news release said.

She is widely published in academic journals and has a forthcoming book with Stanford University Press that applies critical race theory principles to a global understanding of race and racism.

Dorian L. McCoy serves as director of access and engagement in UT's College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences. His research centers on the experiences of people of color in higher education, the release said. More specifically, he examines how historically underrepresented students and faculty/administrators access and are socialized to academia. His scholarship is grounded in critical theories including critical race theory, social reproduction theory, and community cultural wealth.

McCoy has worked in higher education for 30 years as a student affairs (residential life) and human resources administrator, and as faculty.

Bring or purchase a boxed lunch for Lunch With the League, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Coffee and tea will be served. The presentation will begin at noon.

