Learn & Earn: Employers are changing the way they choose talent

The Great Recession of 2008 and the Great Resignation of 2021-22 created polar-opposite outcomes in the relationships between employers and their prospective talent.

In 2008, the markets crashed, unemployment skyrocketed and jobs were scarce. Those who were hiring had hundreds of candidates to choose from whose qualifications ranged from high school to college graduates.

Employers reacted to this shift in talent supply by “upskilling” their jobs — requiring higher levels of education than they had previously. The job hadn’t changed, but their ability to hire people with higher degrees had.

Then comes COVID … and millions of people choose to leave the workforce. As of March, there are .27 workers for every one job posting in New Mexico, creating a very different problem.

In response, the American Enterprise Institute conducted a survey that suggests that employers are moving back to what they did before, hire for skills, not credentials, and new opportunities for better jobs are coming to a wider pool of talented workers.

"How the Great American Jobs Reshuffle Enables a New Opportunity Agenda" highlights this shift in which employers, hungry for talent, are thinking differently about hiring, moving away from what the report calls “credential prejudice.”

This is happening at the same time as young adults are choosing to go straight into the workforce rather than higher education, joining employers who view their talent through the lens of skills and abilities. The report talks about career pathways as a vital contributor to the economic potential of young people. For those who’ve chosen Career and Technical Education courses and aligned pathways, this is great news.

The report points to numerous studies that have shown concern about the true value of college from both prospective students and employers. High costs for higher education and lack of true alignment in workforce preparation have led many students, especially students of color, to forego higher education. At the same time, employers have become increasingly frustrated with the lack of “soft” or “employability” skills of college graduates entering the workforce.

The result now is an “Opportunity Agenda” for the two-thirds of Americans without college degrees, many of whom are people of color. According to the report, LinkedIn saw a 21% increase in skill and responsibility-based job postings and a 40% increase in jobs not requiring a degree.

Now, with increased urgency for strong, connected career pathways, the report outlines five key components to maximize opportunity for all current and future talent:

Increase academic and technical skills (a.k.a. Career and Technical Education) in the K-12 system

Increase high school students’ opportunities for career exposure — internships, mentorships, field trips

Provide students with career advising that is well-informed with both college and career knowledge to help them make good pathway choices

Build “authentic partnerships” between educators and employers

Support policies that foster and sustain these partnerships

Doña Ana County is already equipped for this “opportunity ecosystem,” as we have been building these partnerships, relationships and opportunities for the past five years.

The Bridge of Southern New Mexico and its mission-related Workforce Talent Collaborative built the first fully mapped career pathways in the state. The collaboration produced the first comprehensive employer workforce surveys that fully detail high-valued skills, abilities and credentials for workers.

All of this information is readily available at Bridge2Careers.org. Educators in K-12 and higher education have, literally, all of the actionable intelligence they need to prepare students for careers in our top eight industries — whether they choose higher education or work after graduation.

Employers who are hungry for talent can also use this information to rethink hiring practices in the context of knowledge, skills and abilities.

Economic success for our county rides on our ability to bring equilibrium to the supply and demand for talent. Thanks to the great work of this community, we are perfectly positioned to enact this “Opportunity Agenda” right here, right now.

Tracey Bryan is president/CEO of the Bridge of Southern New Mexico.

