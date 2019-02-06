What Can We Learn From Exel Industries Société Anonyme’s (EPA:EXE) Investment Returns?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Exel Industries Société Anonyme (EPA:EXE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Exel Industries Société Anonyme:

0.13 = €62m ÷ (€709m – €230m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Exel Industries Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Exel Industries Société Anonyme’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Exel Industries Société Anonyme’s ROCE is fairly close to the Machinery industry average of 11%. Regardless of where Exel Industries Société Anonyme sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Exel Industries Société Anonyme.

Exel Industries Société Anonyme’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Exel Industries Société Anonyme has total assets of €709m and current liabilities of €230m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. Exel Industries Société Anonyme has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Exel Industries Société Anonyme’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Exel Industries Société Anonyme. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.