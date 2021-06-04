When will we learn what former White House lawyer Don McGahn told House Democrats?

Former White House counsel Don McGahn arrives at the US Capitol for his interview with House Democrats (EPA)

Former White House counsel Don McGahn has arrived at the Capitol to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, something Democrats have sought for over two years – but we may not learn what he said for up to seven days.

House Democrats subpoenaed Mr McGahn in 2019 over his role in the Russia investigation drama, but the White House refused to let him testify. Last month, Mr McGahn’s lawyers reached a deal with Democrats for him to finally speak – but only under strictly controlled circumstances.

Mr McGahn’s testimony will be behind closed doors, without any press in attendance, and a transcript of the interview will be released up to a week later – only after Mr McGahn has reviewed and approved it. All those present are required to keep what was said secret until then.

“The parties will have a reasonable amount of time, not to exceed seven calendar days, to review the transcript for accuracy before it is released,” the document outlining the deal says. “The Committee Chair will ask all Members and Committee staff to maintain the confidentiality of the interview until the transcript is released publicly.”

Mr McGahn played a central role in the drama over special counsel Robert Mueller ’s investigation into whether Donald Trump improperly sought Russia’s help in the 2016 election. He reportedly refused Mr Trump’s request that he fire Mr Mueller, and refused again when Mr Trump asked him to deny that he ever tried to fire him.

