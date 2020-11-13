What Can We Learn About Harvey Norman Holdings' (ASX:HVN) CEO Compensation?

Katie Page became the CEO of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) in 1999, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Harvey Norman Holdings.

Comparing Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$5.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$3.3m over the year to June 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 9.5% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$1.96m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$2.8b and AU$8.8b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$3.3m. So it looks like Harvey Norman Holdings compensates Katie Page in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Katie Page directly owns AU$90m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$2.0m AU$2.1m 59% Other AU$1.4m AU$972k 41% Total Compensation AU$3.3m AU$3.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 52% of total compensation represents salary and 48% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Harvey Norman Holdings pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's Growth

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. Its revenue is up 2.7% over the last year.

The lack of EPS growth is certainly unimpressive. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 49%, over three years, would leave most Harvey Norman Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, Harvey Norman Holdings pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Some investors may take issue with this, especially considering shrinking EPS for the past three years. On the flip side, shareholder returns have been strong over the same time, which is certainly a positive sign. We wouldn't say CEO compensation is too high, but shareholders might think performance needs to be improved before paying any more.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) in Harvey Norman Holdings we think you should know about.

Important note: Harvey Norman Holdings is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

