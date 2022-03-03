Learn how to get your home ready for spring
Small tasks can make a big impact when getting your home ready for the warmer weather.
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."
This aircraft and its gun system were designed to counter an armored assault in Europe. They proved effective in Desert Storm’s target-rich environment, quite similar to the current advancing Russian force.
SOCHI, Russia — On Feb. 23, Razil Malikov, a tank driver in the Russian army, called his family and said he would be home soon; his unit’s military drills in Crimea were just about wrapping up. The next morning, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Malikov hasn’t been heard from since. On Monday, Ukraine published a video of a captured soldier in his unit, apologizing for taking part in the invasion. “He had no idea they could send him to Ukraine,” Malikov’s brother, Rashid Allaberganov, said in a phone
The late-night host delivers a blunt lesson in free speech to the two "congressdemons."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...
Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson have been engaged since August 2013
It might technically still be winter, but Bravolebs have been bringing the heat all season long. In January, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice proved vacation fashion was her forte in a sultry cut-out tiger-print one-piece. Over in Miami, Larsa Pippen bared it all in a teeny tiny black Brazilian bikini. Just last week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters cast member Porsha Williams made waves after she stunned in a denim two-piece while on vacation. And now,
President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...
Singer Britney Spears just shared a series of totally naked photos on Instagram – and looks unreal as per. Whilst enjoying time on the beach in the nude, Brit..
Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.
At least two more superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are bound for the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CNBC.
Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia
The seized documents were posted on Facebook by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and showed the war plans of Russian forces.
Maksim Chmerkovisky is safe after escaping Ukraine. See his emotional reunion with wife Peta Murgatroyd.
Cody Hooks' father, Landis Hooks, took swift action to protect his son after Cody was thrown from a bull during a rodeo in Belton, Texas
A new report says Trump's wall was breached thousands of times with "inexpensive power tools."