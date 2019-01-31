What Can We Learn From Jindal Stainless Limited’s (NSE:JSL) Investment Returns?

Today we’ll evaluate Jindal Stainless Limited (NSE:JSL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jindal Stainless:

0.16 = ₹10b ÷ (₹108b – ₹43b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Jindal Stainless has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Jindal Stainless Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Jindal Stainless’s ROCE is fairly close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 16%. Separate from Jindal Stainless’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Jindal Stainless delivered an ROCE of 16%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Jindal Stainless could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Jindal Stainless’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Jindal Stainless has total assets of ₹108b and current liabilities of ₹43b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Jindal Stainless’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Jindal Stainless’s ROCE