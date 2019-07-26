What Can We Learn From Marine Electricals (India) Limited’s (NSE:MARINE) Investment Returns?

Today we'll look at Marine Electricals (India) Limited (NSE:MARINE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Marine Electricals (India):

0.098 = ₹173m ÷ (₹3.7b - ₹2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Marine Electricals (India) has an ROCE of 9.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Marine Electricals (India)

Does Marine Electricals (India) Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Marine Electricals (India)'s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Electrical industry. Independently of how Marine Electricals (India) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Marine Electricals (India)'s current ROCE of 9.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 22% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Marine Electricals (India)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:MARINE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Marine Electricals (India) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Marine Electricals (India)'s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Marine Electricals (India) has total liabilities of ₹2.0b and total assets of ₹3.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. Current liabilities of this level result in a meaningful boost to Marine Electricals (India)'s ROCE.