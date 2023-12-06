Learn Mesa history, celebrate the season

Dec. 6—People can steep themselves in Mesa history and celebrate the season in a special way this Saturday when the Holiday Historic Home Tour returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The tour — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 — "presents a festive home tour like no other," said Susan Ricci, executive director of the Mesa Historical Museum, adding that people can visit "beautifully decorated homes, enjoy some homemade cookies, listen to some Christmas carols and be on the lookout for a special visit from Santa."

Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit the museum. They can be purchased by emailing info@mesamuseum.org for tickets or at mesahistoricalmuseum.com.

For over 20 years, the Mesa Historic Home Tour has been an annual tradition, and this year, it takes on a holiday theme.

"People were social distancing and so the home tour was on hiatus," Ricci said. "It normally took place in January, but we decided it would be much more exciting to do a holiday home tour in December so people could also check out the lights at the Temple and visit downtown Mesa for their holiday festivities."

She said, "Celebrating the vision of Mesa's founding residents, the tour brings to life the most treasured neighborhoods and landmarks in the city."

The tour showcases Mesa's homes that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"In addition to the charming homes in the historic Evergreen and West 2nd Street neighborhoods, we are thrilled to introduce you to a remarkable addition this year — Haus 109," Ricci noted.

Haus 109, she explained, "has been meticulously restored to its original condition, preserving its historic charm while transforming it into a new downtown venue."

Each destination will be staffed by "knowledgeable narrators" who will offer "insights into the history and architecture of these beloved residences.

They include an adobe/stucco bungalow on North Grand built in 1920 has a Ranch architectural style with a small front porch on a corner lot.

During extensive renovation a plumbing permit was found made out to the original owners, dated 1845. The permit was on display inside the house.

A home on N. Macdonald, built in 1914 by Home Builders, Inc. of Phoenix, sports a Colonial Revival style with Italianate influence that belonged to G. Spangler, a cashier at the Mesa city bank who also owned an ostrich ranch in Chandler.

"Every door in the house had a lock and every lock had its own key," Ricci said.

A home on N. Second Street was owned by onetime Mesa Journal-Tribune owner-publisher Charles Mitten. Now the law office for Mesa Mayor John Giles, the home will feature Mitten's daughter, Virginia Mitten, as narrator.

Mitten is known partly for selling the land to Ted and Alice Sliger that the couple used to expand into the Buckhorn Baths.

"After receiving the title to this piece of land (which is the Buckhorn Baths) we moved back to Mesa and I sold it for $10,000 to the Sligers," Mitten said in a 1971 interview.

"I should be a millionaire!"