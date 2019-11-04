What Can We Learn From Methanex Corporation’s (TSE:MX) Investment Returns?

Today we'll evaluate Methanex Corporation (TSE:MX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Methanex:

0.075 = US$336m ÷ (US$5.5b - US$998m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Methanex has an ROCE of 7.5%.

Is Methanex's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Methanex's ROCE appears to be around the 6.7% average of the Chemicals industry. Separate from how Methanex stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Methanex delivered an ROCE of 7.5%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Methanex's past growth compares to other companies.

TSX:MX Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Methanex.

How Methanex's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Methanex has total assets of US$5.5b and current liabilities of US$998m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Methanex's ROCE

That said, Methanex's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.