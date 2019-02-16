What Can We Learn From Minda Corporation Limited’s (NSE:MINDACORP) Investment Returns?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Minda Corporation Limited (NSE:MINDACORP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Minda:

0.16 = ₹2.0b ÷ (₹25b – ₹11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Minda has an ROCE of 16%.

View our latest analysis for Minda

Does Minda Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Minda’s ROCE is around the 17% average reported by the Auto Components industry. Independently of how Minda compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Minda’s current ROCE of 16% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 23% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:MINDACORP Last Perf February 16th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Minda.

Do Minda’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Minda has total assets of ₹25b and current liabilities of ₹11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Minda’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Minda’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. You might be able to find a better buy than Minda. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).