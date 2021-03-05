Learn More About Chrysler’s Notorious NASCAR Racers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Even if you know a lot about them, this story is entertaining…

Most people can easily identify a classic Dodge Charger Daytona or Plymouth Superbird, thanks to those angular nose cones and huge rear wings. While the homologation cars were difficult for dealers to sell, the racers absolutely dominated NASCAR during their short stint in the limelight. You probably know a fair amount about this, just like most gearheads, since these cars are an often-highlighted part of auto racing history. But there’s more to the story than just that.

Steve Lehto is an attorney who was written articles for all kinds of automotive publications about everything from street racing to lemon laws. The man knows the law well, but what some might not realize is he’s a true gearhead. He also happens to have a passion for the Dodge Dayton and Plymouth Superbird which might rival or surpass yours.

In the video included with this post you get to hear recount how these two cars came about. Yes, the short story is that Chrysler was getting whomped by Ford in NASCAR in the 60s and decided to do something drastic about the problem. But what you might no know is how the bold new plan was associated with rockets.

You also might not know how these Mopar NASCAR stock cars were associated with the Bonneville Salt Flats, which is another thing Lehto describes in his story. It’s a fascinating history too few are really familiar with, focusing instead on the zany looks and incredible performance of the vehicles but not what came next.

The video isn’t very long and it’s entertaining as well as informative. Plus, the next time you’re at a party you can whip out this information and immediately know who actually really likes cars and who only pretends they do, because the reaction of everyone else will make that clear.

