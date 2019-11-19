What Can We Learn From Orapi SA’s (EPA:ORAP) Investment Returns?

Today we are going to look at Orapi SA (EPA:ORAP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Orapi:

0.047 = €5.4m ÷ (€212m - €96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Orapi has an ROCE of 4.7%.

Is Orapi's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Orapi's ROCE appears to be around the 4.7% average of the Chemicals industry. Separate from how Orapi stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

The image below shows how Orapi's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Orapi.

Do Orapi's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Orapi has total liabilities of €96m and total assets of €212m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. Orapi's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Orapi's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Orapi. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

