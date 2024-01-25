Learn to play guitar with your Louisville Free Public Library card

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar? If the answer is yes and you have a Louisville library card, do I have some great news for you.

Fret Zealot, a guitar education program, is partnering with hoopla Digital to put music lessons at the fingertips of Indianapolis library patrons.

Fret Zealot, is now accessible to anyone with a Louisville Free Public Library card.

What is Fret Zealot?

Fret Zealot has lessons for guitar, bass guitar, and ukuleles. Courses are available for all skill levels, from absolute beginners to advanced players, Zealot Interactive CEO Shaun Masavage said.

“Our users want to learn something specific - it could be a song that’s too difficult, but then there are courses that teach the technique that song uses,” Masavage said. “By offering over a hundred courses and thousands of video lessons, we’ve created an ecosystem that lets people learn what they want, with some structure, but not the mandates of what a certain instructor or school might want to teach them.”

What is hoopla?

If you are not familiar with hoopla, it offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than two million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, television episodes and more through hoopla BingePass.

All you need to get started is a valid library card and you can make an account and get started streaming and borrowing today.

To access content on hoopla, library cardholders can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

How do I access free guitar tutorials?

Log into hoopla using your Indianapolis Public Library card and navigate to the BingePass section.

Search for Fret Zealot library and access thousands of video lessons from guitar teachers in the online or on mobile.

What is hoopla BingePass?

A hoopla BingePass has a variety of content types designed for all ages, including digital magazines, podcasts, eBooks, documentaries, video courses and more.

By borrowing content using a BingePass borrow, you'll have immediate access to the content for seven days. Simply visit the Borrowed section of "My hoopla" when you want to stream your selections.

Can I renew?

Lessons are completely free and access lasts for seven days, with the option to renew at the end of the period, just like a library book.

