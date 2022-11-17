What You Can Learn From Revenue Group Berhad's (KLSE:REVENUE) P/E After Its 28% Share Price Crash

Revenue Group Berhad (KLSE:REVENUE) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 28% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 54% share price decline.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, Revenue Group Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.8x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Revenue Group Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Revenue Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 1.5%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 13% in total. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 20% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.9% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Revenue Group Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price drop, Revenue Group Berhad's P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Revenue Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Revenue Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Revenue Group Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

