Learn the secrets of AI on the cheap with this online course sale

Twitter More

Facebook More

The robots are coming, if not already here: A 2017 study conducted by the McKinsey Global Institute revealed that up to 800 million jobs worldwide are at risk of being replaced by automation by 2030.

According to our calculations, you have two options as far as the machine apocalypse goes: One, you could wait anxiously until your job is inevitably stolen by a C-3PO wannabe, or two, you could one-up the robots by training to work in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Let's suppose you go with the second option (probably the wiser choice, all things considered). Now, how do you go about getting said AI training? A good place to start is — where else — online. Read more...

More about Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Stackcommerce, and Shopping Onlinelearning